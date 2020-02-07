Aimmune Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

AIMT stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 1,640,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.04. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

