AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Shares Down 0.5%

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$19.47 ($13.81) and last traded at A$19.56 ($13.87), 1,480,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$19.66 ($13.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.

In related news, insider John Stanhope acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$20.95 ($14.86) per share, with a total value of A$25,140.00 ($17,829.79).

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

