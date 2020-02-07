Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.44).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

AGK stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 782.20 ($10.29). The company had a trading volume of 343,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 813.64. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

