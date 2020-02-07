AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.32-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. AFLAC also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.32-4.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,626. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

