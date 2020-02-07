AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,210 shares during the period. AFLAC comprises approximately 5.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $43,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,273 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,092,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

