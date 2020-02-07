Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 2,787,263 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

