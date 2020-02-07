Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.53. Aduro BioTech shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,774,040 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADRO. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

