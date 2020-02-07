Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem reported better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Revenues grew 4.8% and earnings remained flat year over year. Growth of the RN to BSN program was nullified by higher investments in marketing and student recruitment to boost enrollments and revenues. However, shares of Adtalem have sharply declined in the past year. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations declined 9.4% year over year. Although its cost-saving initiatives, transformation strategy and continued focus on stackable programs should drive growth, we wait for better visibility. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past 60 days, limiting the stock’s upside potential.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,410. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

