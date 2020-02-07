AdHive Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $134,750.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 332% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000334 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

