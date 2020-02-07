Acorn Income Fund (LON:AIF) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) were down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 406.55 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.41), approximately 13,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.47 ($6.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51.

About Acorn Income Fund (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.