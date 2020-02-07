AceD (ACED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, AceD has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $17,885.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,464,616 coins and its circulating supply is 10,461,216 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

