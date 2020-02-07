Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 49,591 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 26,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

