ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,677. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.46. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

