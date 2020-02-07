AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.61-9.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.78. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.61-9.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

ABBV stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

