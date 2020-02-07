Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. 162,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,693. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

