ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

