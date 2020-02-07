89,400 Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,302. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $524.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

