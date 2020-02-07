89,160 Shares in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 89,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

