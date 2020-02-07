4,279 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in WEX by 59.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

NYSE:WEX opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.19. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $234.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

