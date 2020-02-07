4,023 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Best Buy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,094 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 445,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,814. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

