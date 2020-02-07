38,956 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $246.20 and a 1-year high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

