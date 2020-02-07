316 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANSYS by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.68. 155,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.79. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $293.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

