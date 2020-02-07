2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. 2U updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.41 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.4–1.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Get 2U alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.