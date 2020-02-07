277 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 15,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,551,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.55. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

