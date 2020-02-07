21,512 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 52,486,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,335,448. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

