1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH
