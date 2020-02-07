1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

