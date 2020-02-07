18,370 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

