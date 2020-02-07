1,702 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

PFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

