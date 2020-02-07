$10.75 Million in Sales Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report sales of $10.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $5.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year sales of $30.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $31.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.48 million, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

IDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDXG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

