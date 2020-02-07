$0.65 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Copart posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.79. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

