$0.60 EPS Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Mantech International posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mantech International.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Mantech International stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 119,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

