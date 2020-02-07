$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 1,687,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

