$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Wright Medical Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

In other news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,338. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

