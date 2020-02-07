-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Fluidigm reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. Fluidigm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

FLDM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 748,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,221. The company has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

