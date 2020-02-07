-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Seabridge Gold from $29.60 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of -88.93 and a beta of -0.01.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

