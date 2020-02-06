Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,561,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,016,793. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.