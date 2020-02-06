Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $76,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,112.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $27,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

