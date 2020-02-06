Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,087,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Bank by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

