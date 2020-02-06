Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $9,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $33,674,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 47,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $1,913,759 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.