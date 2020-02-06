Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 5,745 Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Repay stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 8,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,972. The company has a market cap of $701.85 million, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

