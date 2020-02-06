Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

