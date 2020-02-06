Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 743 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,123,000 after acquiring an additional 80,776 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 26,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

