ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00017096 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $77,649.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

