Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.68.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after buying an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

