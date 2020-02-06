Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $240,058.00 and $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.03117660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00206093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00134297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

