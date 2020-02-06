ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.01259335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044797 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00212401 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00066249 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

