Zacks: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROYT shares. TheStreet cut Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROYT remained flat at $$0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.