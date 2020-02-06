Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $16.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

