Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Strong Sell

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $113.72.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

