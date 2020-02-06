Zacks: IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMMUTEP LTD/S an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

